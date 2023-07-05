Motorpoint group (LSE:MOTR) Price Target Increased by 5.88% to 183.60

The average one-year price target for Motorpoint group (LSE:MOTR) has been revised to 183.60 / share. This is an increase of 5.88% from the prior estimate of 173.40 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 181.80 to a high of 189.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 93.26% from the latest reported closing price of 95.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Motorpoint group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOTR is 0.00%, a decrease of 2.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 281K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 58K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 52K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 34K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 25K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 21K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

