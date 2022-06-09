Motorola's (MSI) Pronto Offers Interpol Access to UK Police

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently announced that its Pronto solution is being utilized by the frontline personnel within Surrey Police and Sussex Police forces to gain immediate access to the comprehensive international criminal database of the INTERPOL. The availability of this sensitive information at the fingertips of the mobile police force is likely to help better protect the country's national security interests and combat crime.



The Pronto digital policing application software simplifies and streamlines disparate business processes from time-consuming, paper-based and resource-intensive systems into an efficient, effective, mobile and interconnected solution. This helps to break down bureaucratic silos and improve productivity. It has been the most widely deployed mobile policing solution in the United Kingdom and has been an integral part of the digitized police system since 2009.



With enhanced situational awareness, including mobile biometrics and federated searches, Pronto plays a vital role in maintaining law and order situations and improving public safety. The INTERPOL accessibility will benefit 4,500 police officers across both forces with instant data regarding all international criminal records. Security personnel can avail this information within 1.2 seconds on an average, thereby saving vital time for effective decision making. In addition, with Brexit, it has become an important resource to tap international crime data from the INTERPOL at no extra cost.



Riding on such state-of-the-art products, Motorola expects to record strong demand across video security and services, land mobile radio products and related software while benefiting from a solid foundation. These systems drive the demand for additional device sales and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations.



Motorola intends to fortify its position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It remains poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment. Its competitive position and an attractive portfolio for a large addressable market augur well for long-term growth.



The stock has gained 2.5% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 7.6%. We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is a solid pick for investors in the broader industry. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Clearfield delivered an earnings surprise of 37.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for the current year for the stock have moved up 114.7% since June 2021. Over the past year, Clearfield has gained a solid 63.8%.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC also sports a Zacks Rank #1. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15% and delivered a stellar earnings surprise of 141.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for the current year have moved up 69.1% since June 2021.



InterDigital is focused on pursuing agreements with unlicensed customers in the handset and consumer electronics markets. The company aims to become a leading designer and developer of technology solutions and innovation for the mobile industry, IoT and allied technology areas. InterDigital’s global footprint, diversified product portfolio and the ability to penetrate different markets are impressive.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15% and delivered an earnings surprise of 223.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Over the past year, Sierra Wireless has gained 43.7%. Earnings estimates for the current year for the stock have moved up 616.7% since June 2021. The company continues to launch innovative products for business-critical operations that require high security and optimum 5G performance.

