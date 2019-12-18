Motorola's Avigilon to Help Safeguard Alabama Supermarkets

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently inked an agreement with Marino’s Market, a leading supermarket in Alabama, to improve the security measures at its two store locations. The company will deploy improved video safety and security solutions from Avigilon Corporation – one of its operating units – to offer greater visibility to the stores and augment operational efficiency.



With more than 18,000 footfalls each week at the stores, Marino’s Market is the lifeblood of the region, offering essential items and household goods for the everyday life. Amid this backdrop, the heightened security measures will help to safeguard the business from pilferage, false liability claims, shrinkage and procurement issues. The comprehensive safety devices will also help to ensure that employees follow correct cash handling procedures and track down deliveries to boost efficiency levels.



Equipped with self-learning video analytics and search functions, the products installed at the supermarket feature Avigilon Control Center (ACC) video management software and include Avigilon cameras such as the H4 Mini Dome, H4 Pro, H4 Multisensor, H4 Fisheye, H4A Bullet and H4 IR PTZ. Motorola CLS1410 two-way radios are also being used by store managers to communicate on critical issues. Notably, since the deployment of these security mechanisms, Marino’s Market has seen an improvement in the efficiency of its security operations by 75% and its shrinkage has reduced 50%.



A few days earlier, Motorola unveiled the ACC 7.4 software for an easy-to-use AI-enabled user interface for enhanced safety measures in commercial enterprises. The ACC software and connected Avigilon cameras seek to identify potential threats based on facial recognition technology to set alerts for security personnel for appropriate actions. This enables a more pro-active approach for perceived threat detection for better decision-making process. The company deems this ‘human in the loop’ approach as the cornerstone of its AI-enabled capabilities for effective compliance control mechanism.



Moving forward, Motorola expects to gain from robust organic growth, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment. The company expects to record strong demand across land mobile radio products, services and software while benefiting from a solid foundation. Furthermore, its competitive position and attractive portfolio for large addressable markets and healthy balance sheet augur well for future growth.



