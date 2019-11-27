Motorola's Advanced Products to Secure Key Australian Sectors

Motorola Solutions Inc. MSI recently unveiled a slew of innovative products and services that are likely to fortify the key industries of Australia against various security threats. The portfolio of advanced communications and solutions is expected to significantly boost the mission-critical ecosystem of the company and render fast response times to effectively mitigate operating risks.



Motorola intends to showcase these products in Comms Connect Melbourne 2019 exhibition to attract potential customers. The featured solutions will include WAVE PTX Government and Smart Connect. Products that leverage AI capabilities to harness data deluge will also be on display.



WAVE PTX Government is a subscription service based on 3rd Generation Partnership Project Mission Critical Push-To-Talk standards hosted on Azure Australia Central cloud. This multi-tenant communications service offers the flexibility and interoperability within broadband networks and mission critical land mobile radio systems to stay connected via existing MOTOTRBO networks. Primarily used by federal workgroup personnel, it helps to improve employee safety and expands situational awareness.



The Smart Connect solution enables automatic transfer of voice communications to broadband if the user moves beyond the radio coverage. This facilitates law enforcers to stay connected within the group without compromising on security features.



With such state-of-the-art product line, Motorola aims to significantly improve collaboration among security personnel, identify risks and enable faster incident response for critical industries in Australia, including law enforcement, mining and transportation. This, in turn, will help the company to address emerging threats to community safety and business continuity, while optimizing costs through resource sharing.



As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola has garnered a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The communications equipment maker intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem.



The stock has gained 26% in the past year compared with the industry rise of 14.1%.





Motorola expects to gain from robust organic growth, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment. The company expects to record strong demand across land mobile radio products, services and software while benefiting from a solid foundation. Furthermore, its competitive position and attractive portfolio for large addressable markets and healthy balance sheet augur well for future growth.



