Motorola to Power SFR's Push-to-Talk Service Across France

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently communicated that it has been selected by SFR, a leading French telecommunications company, to provide the latter with a third-generation partnership project mission critical push-to-talk (PTT) solution. The broadband PTT service will be deployed by SFR through its nationwide network. This, in turn, will help the customers to improve productivity. Financial terms of the deal remained undisclosed.



Chicago, IL-based Motorola provides mission critical communication solutions globally. Its network-integrated PTT solution will offer SFR’s customers high-quality voice communication. The service connects individuals and groups over the operator’s LTE network. Motorola’s PTT platform delivers cost efficiency, scalability and wide range of advanced features.



Moreover, SFR’s offering will include Motorola’s LTE LEX 11 device suite, which has been designed for critical operations. As a leading provider of communication products and services, Motorola generates steady revenues from this niche market. It intends to strengthen position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem.



Motorola expects robust demand across land mobile radio products, services and software. These systems drive demand for additional device sales, and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations.



The communications equipment maker is poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital allocation, and favorable macroeconomic climate. Its competitive position, along with an attractive portfolio for large addressable market, bodes well for the future.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s net sales were $1,994 million compared with $1,862 million in the year-ago quarter. The performance was driven by growth in both the segments (i.e. Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software). The company is well positioned to sustain its momentum in 2020 with strong demand across its portfolio and order backlog.



Motorola has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.5%. Backed by compelling business trends, including the value of its unique public safety ecosystem, the stock has gained 49.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 24.2% in the past year.







The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 0.4% upward over the past 90 days to $7.80. The company topped earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the beat being 6.7%, on average.



Motorola currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Investors who are looking for solid profits in 2020 may consider some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry. These include Sogou Inc. SOGO, the Rubicon Project, Inc. RUBI and Chegg, Inc. CHGG.



While Sogou and Rubicon sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Chegg carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Sogou has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20.2%.



Rubicon surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the surprise being 86.7%, on average.



Chegg has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 30%.



Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double



Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.



See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.