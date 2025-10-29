Motorola Solutions (XTRA:MTLA) Price Target Increased by 61.37% to 437.87

The average one-year price target for Motorola Solutions (XTRA:MTLA) has been revised to 437,87 € / share. This is an increase of 61.37% from the prior estimate of 271,34 € dated July 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 402,72 € to a high of 470,44 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.24% from the latest reported closing price of 376,70 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Motorola Solutions. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTLA is 0.33%, an increase of 8.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 169,485K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 8,896K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,017K shares , representing a decrease of 12.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTLA by 23.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,367K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,271K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTLA by 12.76% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,738K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,644K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTLA by 12.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,387K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,335K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTLA by 54.09% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,684K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,595K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTLA by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.