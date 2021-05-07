Motorola Solutions Wins Large Body-Cam Contract With French Police

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) scored a large contract win after France's Minister of the Interior chose to outfit the National Police and the Gendarmerie, the equivalent of the military police, with its body cameras.

The 30,000-unit order, announced by the company yesterday, is one of the largest deployments of body cameras, and the contract is valued at $17.5 million.

Police in Europe equipped with Motorola body cams. Image source: Motorola Solutions.

Police-worn body cameras have turned into a global necessity to protect officers and provide a record of interaction with the public. The French police will be getting Motorola's latest camera, the VB400 with a 1080p wide-angle lens that can record up to 12 hours of video.

They'll have the opportunity to upgrade to include sensors that can begin recording and live-streaming footage if officers draw their sidearm from its holster, as well as an Android app for reviewing footage in the field.

Motorola also reported earnings yesterday that showed additional contract wins as it continues to expand its footprint into markets that have long been owned by Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON).

It noted it had $40 million in radio and body-cam upgrades and orders with Nashville, Tennessee, and a $13 million body-cam order in the U.K. The company also said that it had integrated its V300 body cam with its P25 radio system.

Axon also reported first-quarter earnings yesterday that showed its own business continued to expand as sales for the period rose 33% on a 39% increase in recurring revenue.

Motorola noted it had additional deployments with the Romanian National Police and London Ambulance Services, indications that the international market is the next big growth opportunity.

10 stocks we like better than Motorola Solutions

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Motorola Solutions wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.