Motorola Solutions Swings To Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $430 million or $2.53 per share, compared to net loss of $39 million or $0.23 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $3.18 per share, compared to $2.81 per share last year.

Sales were $2.53 billion, up 6% from $2.39 billion last year driven by growth in North America, partially offset by a decline internationally due to foreign currency headwinds and lower Ukraine revenue.

Looking foreward to the second quarter, the company expects revenue growth of approximately 4% compared to the second quarter of 2024 and adjusted earnings per share of $3.32 to $3.37.

For the full-year 2025, the company is maintaining its prior guidance of approximately 5.5% revenue growth and adjusted earnings between $14.64 and $14.74 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.