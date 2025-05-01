Markets
MSI

Motorola Solutions Swings To Q1 Profit

May 01, 2025 — 05:23 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $430 million or $2.53 per share, compared to net loss of $39 million or $0.23 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $3.18 per share, compared to $2.81 per share last year.

Sales were $2.53 billion, up 6% from $2.39 billion last year driven by growth in North America, partially offset by a decline internationally due to foreign currency headwinds and lower Ukraine revenue.

Looking foreward to the second quarter, the company expects revenue growth of approximately 4% compared to the second quarter of 2024 and adjusted earnings per share of $3.32 to $3.37.

For the full-year 2025, the company is maintaining its prior guidance of approximately 5.5% revenue growth and adjusted earnings between $14.64 and $14.74 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MSI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.