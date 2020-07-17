Motorola Solutions Secures Contract From the Romanian Police

Yesterday Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI announced that the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police, the central unit of police in Romania, has opted for its cutting-edge cameras. The solution comprises 12,000 VB400 body-worn cameras along with VideoManager software to enhance the safety of police and public across the country. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.



Importantly, Motorola has been a collaborator for public safety organizations in Romania for more than 25 years. The Chicago, IL-based company provided TETRA digital radio solutions including networks, radios and services. In 2018, the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police inked a deal to provide its police force with 10,000 MTP3550 TETRA portable radios.



Motorola’s VB400 is a lightweight recording device designed to protect public safety officials. It features Wi-Fi streaming and Bluetooth Sensor Monitoring to live stream from the camera to VideoManager. The VideoManager integration enables footage to be stored securely and the radio-frequency identification Touch Assign streamlines camera provisioning in large deployments. The product, which has a 1080p HD wide-angle lens with up to 12 hours of battery life, delivers end-to-end functionality.



A month back, Motorola completed the acquisition of IndigoVision. Based in Edinburgh, Scotland, IndigoVision develops video security solutions, including cameras, video management software, encoders and storage devices. Motorola intends to become a leader in the next-generation video security solutions market.



As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The communications equipment maker seeks to reinforce its position in the public safety domain by entering into partnerships with other players in the ecosystem.



The company is positioned to benefit from organic growth, acquisitions and disciplined capital allocation. Motorola’s competitive position together with an attractive portfolio for a large addressable market bodes well for future growth.



Shares of Motorola have lost 13.3% against 13.7% growth of the industry in the past three months. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.







