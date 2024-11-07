Motorola Solutions reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.74, consensus $3.38

Reports Q3 revenue $2.8B, consensus $2.76B. “Our third-quarter results were exceptional, with record Q3 revenue, earnings and cash flow,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions (MSI). “We achieved strong growth across the board, and I’m pleased with the momentum of our business. As a result, we’re again raising our revenue and earnings expectations for the full year.”

