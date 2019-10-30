Markets
MSI

Motorola Solutions Raises Full-year Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) announced, for 2019, the company now expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $7.77 to $7.82, up from the prior guidance of $7.67 to $7.77. The company now expects revenue growth of 7.25 percent to 7.5 percent. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $7.77. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth-quarter, the company expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $2.75 to $2.80. Motorola Solutions expects revenue growth of 5 percent to 5.5 percent. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.84.

For the third-quarter, non-GAAP EPS was $2.04, up 5 percent from prior year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.95, for the quarter.

Third-quarter sales were $2.0 billion, up 7 percent from the year-ago quarter, driven by growth in the Americas. Analysts expected revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSI

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular