Motorola Solutions Q4 Results Top View

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) reported that its net earnings attributable to the company for the fourth quarter rose to $412 million or $2.37 per share from $244 million or $1.39 per share last year.

Non-GAAP earnings per share were $2.86 compared to $2.94 in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly revenues was $2.27 billion, down 4% from the year-ago quarter hurt by declines in North America and International. Analysts expected revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter.The Products and Systems Integration segment declined 10% primarily due to lower sales of public safety LMR products and professional and commercial radio (PCR), partially offset by growth in video security. The Software and Services segment grew 8% driven by growth in LMR services, video security and command center software.

The company expects revenue growth of 5.5% to 6% compared with the first quarter of 2020. The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $1.58 to $1.64 per share. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter.

For full-year 2021, the company expects revenue growth of 7.25% to 8% and non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $8.50 to $8.62 per share. Analysts expect annual earnings of $8.58 per share.

