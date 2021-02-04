Markets
MSI

Motorola Solutions Q4 Results Top View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) reported that its net earnings attributable to the company for the fourth quarter rose to $412 million or $2.37 per share from $244 million or $1.39 per share last year.

Non-GAAP earnings per share were $2.86 compared to $2.94 in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly revenues was $2.27 billion, down 4% from the year-ago quarter hurt by declines in North America and International. Analysts expected revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter.The Products and Systems Integration segment declined 10% primarily due to lower sales of public safety LMR products and professional and commercial radio (PCR), partially offset by growth in video security. The Software and Services segment grew 8% driven by growth in LMR services, video security and command center software.

The company expects revenue growth of 5.5% to 6% compared with the first quarter of 2020. The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $1.58 to $1.64 per share. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter.

For full-year 2021, the company expects revenue growth of 7.25% to 8% and non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $8.50 to $8.62 per share. Analysts expect annual earnings of $8.58 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More