Motorola Solutions Q2 Results Top Estimates; Lifts FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions (MSI) reported that its net earnings attributable to the company for the second quarter rose to $513 million or $3.04 per share from $443 million or $2.60 per share in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP earnings per share were $3.57 compared to $3.24 in the previous year. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter rose to $2.77 billion, from $2.63 billion last year, driven by growth in North America and International. Analysts expected revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter.

The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share for the third quarter to be between $3.82 and $3.87 per share, and revenue growth of approximately 7% compared to the third quarter of 2024. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $3.82 per share for the third quarter.

For fiscal year 2025, the company now expects revenue of approximately $11.65 billion or 7.7% growth, up from its prior guidance of approximately $11.4 billion or 5.5% growth, and non-GAAP earnings per share between $14.88 and $14.98, up from its prior guidance of $14.64 and $14.74 per share. Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2025 earnings of $14.72 per share on annual revenues of $11.41 billion.

