Markets
MSI

Motorola Solutions Q1 Profit Falls Despite Revenue Growth

May 07, 2026 — 06:19 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday reported lower first-quarter profit, despite an increase in revenue driven by strong software and services demand.

Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions declined to $366 million, or $2.18 per share, from $430 million, or $2.53 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted earnings increased to $3.37 per share from $3.18 per share a year ago.

Revenue increased 7% to $2.71 billion from $2.53 billion last year, driven primarily by growth in international markets.

Software and Services revenue surged 18% to $1.16 billion, driven by growth in Mission Critical Networks, Command Center and Video Security businesses. Products and Systems Integration revenue edged up 1% to $1.56 billion, supported by Video Security and Access Control sales.

Looking ahead, Motorola Solutions raised its full-year 2026 outlook and now expects revenue of about $12.8 billion and adjusted earnings between $16.87 and $16.99 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MSI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.