Motorola Solutions price target raised to $530 from $440 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Motorola Solutions (MSI) to $530 from $440 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated the company’s model post the Q3 report. Deutsche continues to view Motorola Solutions as the top defensive pick in its coverage, saying a near-record backlog and improving revenue mix provide greater visibility into the durability of its multi-year earnings and free cash flow growth. The company is selling into a “very healthy” demand backdrop underpinned by its 75% exposure to public safety, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MSI:
- Motorola Solutions CEO sells $13.8M in common stock
- Motorola Solutions increases regular quarterly dividend by 11% to $1.09 p/s
- Motorola Solutions price target raised to $529 from $467 at Barclays
- Motorola Solutions Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Motorola Solutions reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.74, consensus $3.38
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.