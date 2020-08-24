Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $153.35, changing hands as high as $153.61 per share. Motorola Solutions Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSI's low point in its 52 week range is $120.77 per share, with $187.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $153.51. The MSI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

