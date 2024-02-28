Motorola Solutions (MSI) Declares $0.98 Dividend

Motorola Solutions said on February 21, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share ($3.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.98 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 14, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024 will receive the payment on April 15, 2024.

At the current share price of $328.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.41%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 2.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.09 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1970 funds or institutions reporting positions in Motorola Solutions. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 4.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSI is 0.34%, a decrease of 1.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 164,354K shares. The put/call ratio of MSI is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.81% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Motorola Solutions is 367.51. The forecasts range from a low of 338.35 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.81% from its latest reported closing price of 328.68.

The projected annual revenue for Motorola Solutions is 10,219MM, an increase of 2.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,177K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,132K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 3.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,209K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,236K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 4.15% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,015K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,993K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 4.44% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,782K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,887K shares, representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 4.40% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,695K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,708K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 12.46% over the last quarter.

Motorola Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, command center software and video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make cities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security.

