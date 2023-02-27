Motorola Solutions (MSI) Declares $0.88 Dividend

Motorola Solutions said on February 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share ($3.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.88 per share.

At the current share price of $261.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.53%, the lowest has been 1.14%, and the highest has been 2.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.72% Upside

As of February 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Motorola Solutions is $289.87. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $334.95. The average price target represents an increase of 10.72% from its latest reported closing price of $261.80.

The projected annual revenue for Motorola Solutions is $9,644MM, an increase of 5.84%. The projected annual EPS is $11.31, an increase of 38.99%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1795 funds or institutions reporting positions in Motorola Solutions. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 3.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSI is 0.48%, an increase of 18.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 171,694K shares. The put/call ratio of MSI is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 13,755K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,099K shares, representing an increase of 12.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 24.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,979K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,927K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 12.58% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,546K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,470K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 15.36% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,844K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,851K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 11.50% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,783K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,703K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 12.88% over the last quarter.

Motorola Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, command center software and video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make cities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security.

