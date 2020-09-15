Motorola Solutions Launches Cloud Service for Communications

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI has unveiled CirrusCentral Core, a cloud-based secondary core for ASTRO 25 P25 land mobile radio systems. Dubbed the next-generation of mission-critical radio technology, CirrusCentral Core enables system managers to access their secondary core virtually.



CirrusCentral Core is operated with CirrusCentral Management cloud-based management software for ASTRO 25 systems. The new cloud service is regularly updated with the latest communication software. It also eliminates the need for public safety agencies to maintain a physical backup core-site.



In case a master site is impacted by a storm, the system automatically reroutes radio calls to the cloud core for uninterrupted communications. CirrusCentral Management provides system administrators with a simple web-based user interface to monitor a radio network that spans a long distance.



CirrusCentral Management is updated with new features that enhance system monitoring. It includes provisioning capability to search for radios, commands that perform remote diagnostics. It has anomaly detection to identify real-time system irregularities and send alerts to managers. While CirrusCentral Management is currently available, CirrusCentral Core is expected to hit the market in December this year.



Motorola holds a leading position in mission-critical communications and analytics. The Chicago, IL-based company is focused on becoming a frontrunner in the next-generation video security solutions market. Its competitive advantage along with an attractive product portfolio for a large addressable market bodes well. It expects to see strong demand across video security and services, land mobile radio products and related software.



The stock has added 7.4% in the past six months compared with 56.1% growth of the industry. The company has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth expectation of 9% compared with the industry’s 15.2%.







Motorola carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present.



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR, Vocera Communications, Inc. VCRA and Acacia Communications, Inc. ACIA, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Turtle Beach delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 41%, on average.



Vocera delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 70%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters.



Acacia pulled off a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 17%, on average. The company’s earnings topped the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.