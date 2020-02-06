Markets
Motorola Solutions Issues Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) said, for full year 2020, it expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $8.65 to $8.80 per share, and revenue growth of approximately 4%.

For the first-quarter, Motorola Solutions expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $1.30 to $1.35 per share. The company expects revenue growth of approximately 2%.

Fourth-quarter non-GAAP EPS was $2.94, up 12% from a year ago. Revenue was $2.4 billion, up 5%.

Greg Brown, CEO of Motorola Solutions, said: "Our momentum, particularly in video security and software & services, positions us well for another strong year."

