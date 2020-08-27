Motorola Solutions Introduces Temperature Detection Camera

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI announced the availability of the latest addition to its video security and analytics portfolio — the H4 Thermal Elevated Temperature Detection. Presented by Avigilon (a Motorola Solutions company), the product is designed to screen for indications of higher body temperature. This will likely help organizations keep their employees and customers safe throughout the COVID-19 situation.



The Chicago, IL-based company developed a suite of applications that leverage the unique capabilities of video with AI-powered analytics. The Avigilon H4 solution comprises an infrared-spectrum thermal camera and has edge-based analytics to provide a contactless alternative to traditional screening methods. It is currently available in the United States, the U.K., Philippines, European Union, Middle East, Brazil, Bermuda and South Africa.



The innovative product is part of Motorola Solutions’ suite of analytics created to support organizations as they explore options for moving staff safely back to the workplace. The company’s offerings focus on the key elements of safety and security around COVID-19, including prevention, protection and response.



Motorola Solutions holds a leading position in mission-critical communications and analytics. The company is focused on becoming a frontrunner in the next-generation video security solutions market. Its competitive advantage along with attractive product portfolio for a large addressable market bodes well for the future.



Motorola Solutions’ shares have lost 14% in the past year against 28% growth of the industry. The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9% compared with the industry’s 15.2%. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.1%, on average.







Motorola Solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present.



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR, Vocera Communications, Inc. VCRA and Acacia Communications, Inc. ACIA, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Turtle Beach has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41%, on average.



Vocera has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 70%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters.



Acacia has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17%, on average. The company’s earnings topped the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.