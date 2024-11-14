Motorola Solutions increases regular quarterly dividend by 11% to $1.09 p/s

Motorola Solutions (MSI) announced that its board of directors has increased its regular quarterly dividend by 11% to $1.09 per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on January 15 , to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 13 .

