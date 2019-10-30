Motorola Solutions Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $267 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $247 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $1.99 billion from $1.86 billion last year.

Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $2.04 vs. $1.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.95 -Revenue (Q3): $1.99 Bln vs. $1.86 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.75 - $2.80 Full year EPS guidance: $7.77 - $7.82

