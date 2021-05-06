Motorola Solutions Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $244 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $197M, or $1.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $1.77 billion from $1.66 billion last year.

Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $1.87 vs. $1.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.62 -Revenue (Q1): $1.77 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: non-GAAP $1.90-$1.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: revenue up 19%-20% Full year EPS guidance: non-GAAP $8.70-$8.80 Full year revenue guidance: revenue up 8%-9%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.