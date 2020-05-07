Markets
Motorola Solutions Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $197 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $151 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $1.66 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.49 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q1): $1.66 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.18 to $1.27.

