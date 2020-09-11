Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.64 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MSI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $150.34, the dividend yield is 1.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSI was $150.34, representing a -19.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $187.49 and a 24.48% increase over the 52 week low of $120.77.

MSI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and Ericsson (ERIC). MSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.8. Zacks Investment Research reports MSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.58%, compared to an industry average of 2.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MSI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MSI as a top-10 holding:

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (IGN)

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ)

iShares Trust (IYZ)

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL)

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CZA with an increase of 19.41% over the last 100 days. IGN has the highest percent weighting of MSI at 9.59%.

