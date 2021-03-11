Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.71 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.94% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSI was $177.76, representing a -3.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $184.88 and a 47.19% increase over the 52 week low of $120.77.

MSI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and Ericsson (ERIC). MSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.45. Zacks Investment Research reports MSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.96%, compared to an industry average of 22.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MSI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MSI as a top-10 holding:

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (IGN)

iShares Trust (IYZ)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IGN with an increase of 34.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MSI at 8.05%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.