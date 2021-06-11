Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.71 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MSI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $212.58, the dividend yield is 1.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSI was $212.58, representing a -0.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $212.76 and a 66.62% increase over the 52 week low of $127.58.

MSI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Nokia Corporation (NOK) and Ubiquiti Inc. (UI). MSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.74. Zacks Investment Research reports MSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.51%, compared to an industry average of 24%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MSI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MSI as a top-10 holding:

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (MSI)

iShares Trust (MSI)

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (MSI)

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (MSI)

ProShares Trust (MSI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IGN with an increase of 14.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MSI at 9.23%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.