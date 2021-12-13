Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.79 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased MSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.27% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $264.92, the dividend yield is 1.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSI was $264.92, representing a -0.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $265.47 and a 62.37% increase over the 52 week low of $163.16.

MSI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Nokia Corporation (NOK) and Ubiquiti Inc. (UI). MSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.23. Zacks Investment Research reports MSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.74%, compared to an industry average of 14.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the msi Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MSI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MSI as a top-10 holding:

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (IGN)

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (PWC)

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (IVDG)

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IGN with an increase of 11.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MSI at 8.18%.

