Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.71 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $171.86, the dividend yield is 1.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSI was $171.86, representing a -8.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $187.49 and a 42.3% increase over the 52 week low of $120.77.

MSI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and Ericsson (ERIC). MSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.47. Zacks Investment Research reports MSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.97%, compared to an industry average of -6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MSI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MSI as a top-10 holding:

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (IGN)

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ)

iShares Trust (IYZ)

Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VOE with an increase of 19.02% over the last 100 days. IGN has the highest percent weighting of MSI at 8.07%.

