Motorola Solutions Inc. Q2 Profit Advances, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $443 million, or $2.60 per share. This compares with $371 million, or $2.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $2.628 billion from $2.403 billion last year.

Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

