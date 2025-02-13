MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS Earnings Results: $MSI Reports Quarterly Earnings

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS ($MSI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $4.04 per share, beating estimates of $3.92 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $3,010,000,000, missing estimates of $3,023,171,278 by $-13,171,278.
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS Insider Trading Activity
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS insiders have traded $MSI stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY Q BROWN (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 148,000 shares for an estimated $73,374,649.
- CYNTHIA YAZDI (SVP, Communications & Brand) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $4,243,340.
- JUDY C LEWENT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,642 shares for an estimated $3,294,301.
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 628 institutional investors add shares of MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 572 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,257,549 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $581,276,874
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 569,062 shares (-97.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $263,037,528
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 484,727 shares (+330.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $224,055,361
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 451,172 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $208,545,233
- ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD removed 444,656 shares (-24.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $205,533,342
- AMUNDI removed 423,278 shares (-16.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $195,651,789
- INVESCO LTD. removed 409,174 shares (-17.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,132,498
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS Government Contracts
We have seen $167,437,117 of award payments to $MSI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ENTERPRISE RADIO CORE ASTRO 25 RADIO SYSTEMS UPGRADE AGREEMENT INFRASTRUCTURE REFRESH, SECURITY, AND SUPPOR...: $22,332,072
- CNIC ELMR SUSTAINMENT SUPPORT: $16,987,287
- DESIGN AND ENGINEERING IMPLEMENTATION PHASE II: $12,200,000
- DEPARTMENT OF THE AIR FORCE ENTERPRISE LAND MOBILE RADIO (ELMR) LIFECYCLE MANAGEMENT AND SUSTAINMENT SERVICES: $11,680,941
- FORT NOVOSEL/HAAP ACE LMR: $10,395,850
