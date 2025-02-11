MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS Earnings Preview: Recent $MSI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS ($MSI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,023,171,278 and earnings of $3.92 per share.

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS Insider Trading Activity

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS insiders have traded $MSI stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY Q BROWN (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 41 sales selling 158,000 shares for an estimated $77,552,158 .

. CYNTHIA YAZDI (SVP, Communications & Brand) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $4,243,340 .

. JUDY C LEWENT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,642 shares for an estimated $3,294,301.

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 611 institutional investors add shares of MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 561 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS Government Contracts

We have seen $167,437,117 of award payments to $MSI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

