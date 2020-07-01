Motorola Solutions Backs Q2 Outlook; Names Jason Winkler CFO

(RTTNews) - Telecommunications equipment maker Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Wednesday reaffirmed its second-quarter adjusted earnings per share guidance in the range of $1.18 to $1.27 and revenue guidance of a decline of 14 percent to 17 percent from last year.

On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, the company announced that Jason Winkler has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective July 1. Winkler succeeds Gino Bonanotte, who has decided to retire from Motorola Solutions on December 31, 2020.

Bonanotte will work closely with Winkler through the remainder of 2020 to ensure a smooth transition. He has been with the company for 33 years, including the last seven years as chief financial officer.

The new CFO, Winkler, has over 19 years of experience with the company. He most recently served as senior vice president leading finance for the products and sales group, including the video security business and global finance teams.

