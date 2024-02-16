News & Insights

Motorola Solutions Acquires Silent Sentinel For Undisclosed Terms

February 16, 2024

(RTTNews) - Telecommunications equipment company, Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI), Friday announced that it has acquired Silent Sentinel, a provider of specialized and long-range cameras. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Through the acquisition, the company expects to expand its footprint with government and critical infrastructure customers and strengthen its position in end-to-end video security solutions.

Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer said, "With Silent Sentinel, we're broadening our video security portfolio to help secure and support essential operations and industries around the world."

Currently, Motorola's stock is trading at $322.56, down 0.42 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

