Motorola Software Boosts Oakland Disaster Security Management

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently augmented the security capabilities of Oakland, CA, with the deployment of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solution of its PremierOne CAD software. The cloud-based DRaaS system is likely to offer all-permissive fully functional connectivity to the city residents to enable emergency communication services during disasters.



The indigenous software from Motorola equips Oakland with a cost-effective backup system in the cloud for on-premise CAD operations, which would otherwise have been too expensive in a duplicate on-premise backup setup. The DRaaS system is activated through a virtual communications center in case of any outage during disasters to ensure uninterrupted public safety operations.



Oakland is the 14th major agency to deploy this software, which forms an integral part of Motorola’s CommandCentral software suite. This end-to-end mission-critical software solution for public safety unifies data and streamlines workflows from call to case closure for a seamless flow of essential public safety operations.



As one of the top providers of mission critical communication products and services, Motorola generates steady revenues from this niche market. The communications equipment maker intends to strengthen position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem. The company is poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital deployment, and favorable global macroeconomic environment. Its competitive position along with an attractive portfolio for large addressable market augurs well for future growth.



Motorola expects to witness strong demand across land mobile radio products, services and software. These systems drive demand for additional device sales, and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations.



The stock has gained 47% in the past year compared with a rise of 24.4% for the industry.





