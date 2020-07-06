Motorola Powers Integrated Cloud Solutions for Fire Service

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently deployed its avant-garde and integrated cloud-based control room system to benefit U.K.’s Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service with fully reliable end-to-end workflow and streamlined processes. The collaboration will likely enhance the public safety communications infrastructure with enhanced operational efficiency and safety, thereby strengthening Motorola’s position in the global domain.



Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is a U.K.-based fire services organization that provides the best-in-class emergency response, protection and prevention services. It is an independent body that caters to a growing population of nearly 665,000. With approximately 60,000 calls per year, Motorola’s latest roll-out of its innovative control room system is a perfect solution for this fire services firm to boost the mission-critical ecosystem, render fast response times to mitigate operating risks and support personnel with remote working facilities.



Per the collaboration, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service will capitalize on Motorola’s CommandCentral Vault, CommandCentral CRS and integrated Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) solution for a simplified IT management. CommandCentral Vault is a cost-effective cloud-based solution that simplifies content management and quickly reviews case evidence for prompt identification of valuable information. Equipped with operational flexibility, CommandCentral CRS simplifies control room operations by combining mission-critical security with on-demand capacity. It delivers enhanced communication functionality to address the needs of U.K.'s emergency services. Meanwhile, the integrated CAD solution, provided by Motorola Solutions partner — 3tc — is a standalone product that improves resource allocation for public safety agencies on a real-time basis.



The combined software improves operational efficacies, automates tasks such as reporting and scales up data at busy times. Apart from simplifying IT management, it integrates communications on a single platform to make the cloud-based control room system more responsive and agile for an efficient incident management. The fire services authority also uses Motorola’s DP4000 two-way radios for an effective critical communications infrastructure. Motorola empowers firefighters with reliable, purpose-built radios that seamlessly provide data to keep them informed for the most challenging situations.



As one of the top providers of mission-critical communication products and services, Motorola has garnered a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The communications equipment maker intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It projects robust demand across land mobile radio products, services and software, which ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations. The company is poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital allocation, and favorable macroeconomic climate. Its competitive position along with an attractive portfolio for large addressable market augurs well in the near term.



