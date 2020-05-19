Motorola Offers Two-Way Radio Communication for Vehicles

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently augmented its communications portfolio with the launch of the TLK 150 Mobile Two-Way Radio. This push-to-talk radio device adheres to all security guidelines of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) pertaining to driver safety and offers a perfect solution for the on-the-go workforce.



Equipped with hands-free accessories, the TLK Mobile does not feature any screen to avert distracting drivers and offers nationwide coverage with a two-way communication system. Its small and compact design makes it perfectly suitable for mounting on multiple places within a vehicle while offering seamless connectivity across different devices, networks and locations leveraging on WAVE – a subscription-based group communication service. This, in turn, eliminates the need to develop a costly radio infrastructure to stay connected or utilize the FCC spectrum or manual programming to communicate with multiple users.



In particular, the TLK 150 is interoperable with land mobile radio (LMR), making it easier to communicate with an existing radio network. Moreover, it utilizes AES-256 encryption to ensure safe and secure two-way radio communications on a real-time basis with extensive coverage. At the same time, it offers users the ability to manage subscriptions and increase the number of connections or active users without additional infrastructure costs. The TLK 150 also offers other critical safety features like location tracking, emergency calling services and alerts for drivers along with crisp and clear audio features.



As one of the top providers of mission-critical communication products and services, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The communications equipment maker intends to strengthen position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem. The company is poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital deployment, and a favorable global macroeconomic environment. Its competitive position along with an attractive portfolio for a large addressable market augurs well for future growth.



Motorola expects to witness strong demand across LMR products, services and software. These systems drive demand for additional device sales and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communication operations.



