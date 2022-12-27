Motorola (MSI) Wins Hytera Patent Breach Suit in Australia

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently announced that the Federal Court in Australia has upheld its copyright and patent rights that were reportedly infringed by Hytera Communications Corporation Limited. With this, the company has secured a favorable ruling from three different countries, including the United States and Germany, with the jury unanimously confirming that Hytera has blatantly violated its patents and trade secrets.



Hytera is a leading global provider of innovative Professional Mobile Radio communications solutions in China. Motorola had accused Hytera of illicitly importing and selling two-way radio equipment and systems and related software and components that infringed four of its patents. These patents relate to technologies core to the operation of Hytera’s professional and commercial radio products available today.



The federal court in Australia observed that Hytera’s Digital Mobile Radio products that infringe Motorola’s patent include 22 models of its portables, two models of mobiles and four models of its repeaters. Hytera was also found to have unlawfully copied Motorola’s source code in its Digital Mobile Radio equipment, thereby infringing its copyright.



The ruling has issued an injunction against Hytera for making, importing or selling any product in Australia that infringe Motorola’s patent and copyrights. The favorable decision underscored the strength of Motorola’s IP rights and its relentless pursuit to protect its patents from any infringements and copyright violations.



As one of the top providers of mission-critical communication products and services, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. This communications equipment maker intends to augment its position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It is poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment.



Motorola expects to witness strong demand across land mobile radio products, services and software. These systems drive demand for additional device sales and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations.



The stock has lost 4.9% over the past year compared with the industry's decline of 33.1%.



