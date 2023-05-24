Motorola (MSI) VB400 Cameras to Enhance London Police Safety

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently announced that the City of London Police selected VB400 body-worn cameras to boost the security of its officials. Police officers often have to work in highly-stressed environments and encounter unpredictable and potentially-dangerous situations. Officers are also exposed to various risks, including physical harm and injury, while on duty. Lack of proper evidence in those situations can put a question on official’s decision-making and attract public scrutiny and negative criticism.



By integrating VB400 in the service, the police department is addressing these challenges and limitations and providing personnels with appropriate support and resources. Motorola’s VB400 is a highly-durable body camera, capable of capturing valuable incident footage with full-shift recording and encryption that ensures evidence integrity.



The use of body-worn cameras improves transparency and accountability, which can foster trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve. Advanced features of VB400 combined with the Pronto mobile digital policing platform will significantly improve real-time communication and collaboration, enhance the decision-making process and streamline the workflow.



Motorola is a leading communications equipment manufacturer and has strong market positions in bar-code scanning, wireless infrastructure gear and government communications. As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The company intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It expects to record strong demand across video security and services, land mobile radio products, and related software while benefiting from a solid foundation.



The stock has gained 33.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 14.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Motorola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 4.86%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 6.06%.



It is a global provider of content delivery network (CDN) and cloud infrastructure services. The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video & audio, business applications, etc. Its offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.



Meta Platforms Inc. META, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 15.46%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Meta Platforms is the world’s largest social media platform. The company’s portfolio offering evolved from a single Facebook app to multiple apps like photo and video-sharing app Instagram and WhatsApp messaging app owing to acquisitions.



Meta is considered to have pioneered the concept of social networking, which is why it enjoys a first mover’s advantage in this market. As developed regions mature, Meta undertakes measures to drive penetration in emerging markets of South East Asia, Latin America and Africa.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.