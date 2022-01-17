Motorola (MSI) Unveils Curve Wi-Fi Enhanced Business Radio

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently unveiled Curve Wi-Fi enhanced business radio with voice assistance capabilities to support retail, hospitality and restaurant operations.



The company also collaborated with Indyme Solutions, a global leader in customer engagement, loss prevention and workflow automation to the retail industry.



Curve has been designed to enable quick push-to-talk radio communications in busy environments, along with Wi-Fi for voice assistance. The collaboration allows Curve to be integrated with Indyme’s customer engagement and loss prevention systems. This will help retailers make their operations intuitive and respond quickly to incidents.



Customers can use voice commands to log in and out of the device, make direct calls to people, send voice messages and access radio analytics.



Motorola is witnessing healthy demand trends in video security, command center software and land mobile radio services while the demand for professional and commercial radio is on the rise.



Motorola’s shares have gained 44.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 19.3%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The initial integration will allow retail employees to receive alerts via Curve when customers arrive for curbside pickups. Going forward, additional technologies will be integrated via the Indyme platform, including video security and body-worn camera systems.



This will help improve customer service and threat response as retail employees using Curve will be able to receive audio messages when team members activate the record buttons on their body-worn cameras.



By integrating Indyme’s awareness platform, SmartResponse, with the Curve radio, retailers can drive efficiency and delight their customers in newer ways.



Motorola is well-positioned to benefit from holistic growth initiatives, disciplined capital distribution and a favorable macroeconomic environment.



MSI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Vocera Communications, Inc. VCRA is a better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector that sports a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 6.2% upward over the past 60 days.



Vocera Communications delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 109.6%, on average. The stock has returned 83.5% in the past year.



SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 10% upward over the past 60 days.



SeaChange International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.2%, on average. The stock has, however, lost 5.6% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 0.7% upward over the past 60 days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. It has appreciated 20.1% in the past year.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.