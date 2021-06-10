Motorola (MSI) Unveils Concealed Weapon Detection Solution

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI has unveiled a scanning solution, Concealed Weapon Detection (CWD), in collaboration with Evolv Technologies, Inc. This is the latest addition to Motorola’s video security and analytics portfolio.



The solution uses cutting-edge sensors and artificial intelligence to detect a range of hidden weapons and threats on a visitor entering a premise. The introduction reflects Motorola’s commitment to the innovation and integration of security technologies that help organizations enhance safety.



Currently available in North America, the CWD has been devised to allow up to 3,600 visitors to walk through one of the scanning systems in an hour. The technology can differentiate between personal stuff and weapons.



If a threat is identified, an alert is displayed on an Express tablet showing the location of the potential danger on the person’s body or in their bag to security operators. Warnings are sent directly to Motorola’s video management system, Avigilon Control Center, which automatically shares live video with the facility’s security team.



Moreover, the sensitivity levels on the CWD can be adjusted according to the safety requirements of a facility. This allows security personnel to manage insights that help to provide a safer experience for visitors and staff.



As a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. It continues to benefit from robust demand for video security products and services, along with a diversified portfolio.



The company is focused on strengthening its position in the public safety and security space by forging strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It is well positioned to benefit from holistic growth initiatives and disciplined capital allocation.



Motorola’s shares have gained 53.7% in the past year compared with 52.5% growth of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



