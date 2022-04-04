Motorola (MSI) to Provide Push-to-Talk Solution for Swisscom

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently announced that it is providing Swisscom with an advanced 3GPP standards-compliant push-to-talk (PTT) solution.



Swisscom’s Business Customers division is one of the largest Information and Communications Technology providers for organizations in Switzerland.



The solution will enable the Swiss telecommunications provider to offer an instant communication service to its business customers.



The PTT service connects individuals and groups instantaneously over Swisscom’s broadband network and allows it to offer priority usage to critical users in emergency situations.



Zermatt Bergbahnen AG, Switzerland’s largest cable car company, is one of the first companies to utilize the solution to improve operational efficiency and safety. Its employees will depend on the PTT service to coordinate daily operations and manage rescue efforts.



Zermatt Bergbahnen will benefit from the range of multimedia features, including push-to-video, push-to-text, device sharing and operational status message features.



Motorola’s business-critical broadband PTT platform delivers best-in-class performance in terms of cost efficiency, reliability and a range of advanced features.



Per the deal, Motorola is providing rugged devices, which are designed to withstand harsh environments and have PTT and emergency buttons.



Motorola’s PTT solution is relied upon in industries worldwide, including security, transportation, construction and public services.



As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market.



The stock has gained 24.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 3.1%.



The company is witnessing healthy demand trends in video security, command center software and land mobile radio services, while the demand for professional and commercial radio is also on the rise.



It is well-positioned to benefit from solid order trends, holistic growth initiatives and disciplined capital deployment.



