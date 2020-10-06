Motorola (MSI) to Improve Public Safety With New Offerings

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI has announced that the latest additions to its video security and analytics portfolio will be showcased at upcoming virtual events. The Chicago, IL-based company is committed to providing solutions that improve public safety while delivering on business outcomes.



New security solutions include the Avigilon H5 platform cameras, L5F fixed license plate recognition camera system, mobile video-as-a-service bundle and VB400 body-worn camera. Motorola is presenting three new cameras — the H5 Pro, H5A-Pan-Tilt-Zoom and H5A-Corner Camera. These feature upgraded video analytics for better object detection and tracking.



The L5F camera system captures clearer license plate images on high-speed roadways. It pairs with Vigilant PlateSearch and Vigilant ClientPortal software, which enables customers to leverage patented analytics. Motorola is helping agencies overcome difficulties by delivering its body-worn cameras, in-car video systems and evidence management software through a new Video-as-a-Service bundle.



Furthermore, the VB400 body-worn camera helps to keep security professionals safe. It enhances fixed video security deployments by providing video evidence. Motorola aims to strengthen its position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem.



The company holds a leading position in mission-critical communications and analytics. It is focused on becoming a frontrunner in the next-generation video security solutions market. Motorola’s competitive advantage, along with an attractive product portfolio for a large addressable market, bodes well. It expects to see strong demand across video security and services, land mobile radio products and related software in the near future.



The stock has added 10.6% in the past six months compared with 41.7% growth of the industry. The company has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth expectation of 9% compared with the industry’s 15%.







Motorola carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), at present.



