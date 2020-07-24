Motorola (MSI) to Equip Co-op With VT100 Body-Worn Cameras

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI partnered with Co-op, U.K.’s largest consumer co-operative, to equip the retailer with its VT100 body-worn cameras. The state-of-the-art cameras will tackle the rising rate of criminal activities, while prioritizing safety in the retail industry. Apart from encumbering in-store crimes, the move will help Co-op in the investigation, providing real-time footage of incidents and protecting frontline employees.



With annual revenues of more than £10 billion, Co-op has 63,000 employees and operates 2,500 local, convenience and medium-sized stores across the country. In this global pandemic, Co-op has witnessed a surge of more than 140% in retail crimes on a year-over-year basis. In response, the retailer’s latest decision to deploy avant-garde body-worn cameras is part of its £70 million investment in the next three years.



The VT100 camera offers a personalized enterprise mobile video solution that is equipped with a remote alarm activation to support control room teams for a prompt action. The product integrates with the CCTV infrastructure and enhances situational awareness for a smarter response. Featuring a long battery standby with workflow optimization, it requires minimal interaction and protects the integrity of video footage to support data protection compliance. Initially, Co-op will deploy more than 1,000 cameras in 250 stores.



Motorola seeks to strengthen its leading position in the market. As one of the leading providers of mission-critical communication products and services, the company is positioned to gain from organic growth, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment. It expects to witness strong demand across land mobile radio products, services and software.



These systems drive demand for additional device sales, and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations. Motorola’s competitive position along with an attractive portfolio for large addressable market augurs well for future growth.



Motorola has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9%. The stock has lost 14.6% against the industry’s growth of 3.3% in the past year.





Motorola has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), at present.



