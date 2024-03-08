Motorola (MSI) to Deploy Rave Prepare for California State

Motorola Solutions MSI and the state of California have recently entered a deal in which the latter will use MSI’s Rave Prepare solution. Together, the two entities will gather data so the state’s disaster management and public health management efforts can be precisely targeted through Enhanced Alerting programs.



Rave Prepare offers web-based access and functional needs registry to enable emergency managers, public safety and health leaders to efficiently identify the individuals most at risk. This interactive web portal can have a wide range of use cases.



For instance, locating individuals with critical electricity-dependent needs such as ventilators in case of a power outage, evacuation assistance to individuals with mobility limitations and more. The solution’s advanced feature facilitates smoother coordination and efficient communication among various teams in a critical situation.



By collecting data, including language preferences, emergency access details, and mobility considerations, rescue agencies can improve the safety needs of the entire community. The state can use demographic data to identify areas needing attention and send out inclusive emergency notifications.



In 2022, Motorola acquired Rave Mobile, making Rave Prepare part of its portfolio. Rave was a top provider of mass notification and incident management, aiding organizations and public safety agencies in emergency communication and collaboration. This acquisition allowed Motorola to offer specialized services and solutions to government segments, public safety programs, large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers.



As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola has maintained a stable revenue flow from this specialized market. It expects to record strong demand across video security and services, land mobile radio products and related software while benefiting from a solid foundation.



These systems drive the demand for additional device sales and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations.



It remains poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives and disciplined capital deployment. Its competitive position and an attractive portfolio for a large addressable market augur well for long-term growth.



The stock has gained 24.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 17.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Motorola carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 170.50%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 16.53%.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Pinterest PINS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.42%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 3.92%.



Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which presently appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for new ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.