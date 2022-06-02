Motorola (MSI) to Boost Taiwan Police Communications System

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI announced that it has inked a contract with Taiwan National Police Agency to strengthen the public-safety communications system. The four-year contract will upgrade the legacy communications network of the South East Asian country’s police agencies and help them to better coordinate for mission-critical applications.



Per the deal, Motorola will enable advanced digitally encrypted radio communications based on the P25 standard for a secure and resilient, private communications system to support public safety. The P25 suite of standards involves digital Land Mobile Radio services for local, state and national (federal) public safety organizations and agencies and includes interoperable digital two-way radio products.



Specifically designed for extreme weather conditions with superior ergonomics and rugged specifications, the radios offer various law enforcement agencies, fire departments and emergency medical service providers a one-to-many communication platform to effectively handle a situation. In addition to a seamless and prompt response, this cross-agency communication system will further help safety officers to avoid carrying multiple radios to communicate with various agencies and make them more agile.



The mission-critical communications will be extended via Motorola’s secure communications platform, dubbed WAVE PTX — a subscription-based group communication service. With flexible deployment options, it eliminates barriers between devices and networks to deliver productive outcomes in critical situations. It empowers public safety agencies to connect via instant push-to-talk communications anywhere and anytime, regardless of the type of device they carry or the network they are connected to, with enhanced Wi-Fi and broadband coverage. Apart from voice communications services, WAVE PTX also supports video streaming on a real-time basis at the push of a button.



As one of the top providers of mission-critical communication products and services, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. This communications equipment maker intends to strengthen its position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It is poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital deployment, and a favorable global macroeconomic environment.



Moving forward, Motorola expects to witness strong demand across land mobile radio products, services and software. These systems drive demand for additional device sales, and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations.



Courtesy of such coveted product offerings, the company’s shares have gained 3.8% on average in the past year against the industry’s decline of 6.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Motorola currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is a solid pick for investors in the industry. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Clearfield delivered an earnings surprise of 37.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for the current year for the stock have moved up 114.7% since June 2021. Over the past year, Clearfield has gained a solid 60.7%.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC also sports a Zacks Rank #1. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15% and delivered a stellar earnings surprise of 141.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for the current year have moved up 69.1% since June 2021.



InterDigital is focused on pursuing agreements with unlicensed customers in the handset and consumer electronics markets. The company aims to become a leading designer and developer of technology solutions and innovation for the mobile industry, IoT and allied technology areas. InterDigital’s global footprint, diversified product portfolio and the ability to penetrate different markets are impressive.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15% and delivered an earnings surprise of 223.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Over the past year, Sierra Wireless has gained 48.3%. Earnings estimates for the current year for the stock have moved up 616.7% since June 2021. The company continues to launch innovative products for business-critical operations that require high security and optimum 5G performance.

