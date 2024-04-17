Motorola (MSI) to Boost Portfolio With Innovative Launches

Motorola Solutions MSI recently announced the launch of cutting-edge solutions with advanced capabilities and flexible integration that enhance threat detection and simplify security operations. The company is demonstrating the latest suite of cloud-managed and on-premise solutions at Expo Seguridad in Mexico City.



The company set out to demonstrate the Avigilon Alta, a cloud-native solution with AI-powered intelligent analytics for video security and access control. The company is introducing an add-on capability dubbed Visible Firearm Detection with its on-premise video and access control solution Avigilon Unity. This will provide real-time alerts upon firearm detection through connected cameras, empowering security teams to act swiftly in such situations.



The company will also showcase the Avigilon Unity Decision Management System (DMS) that provides security staff with predefined instructions in an emergency situation. This cloud-native DMS solution boasts a single-screen interface that enables users to effectively manage intrusion alerts and prevent unauthorized access to sensitive areas.



Motorola will demonstrate Orchestrate, a cloud-based AI-informed workflow automation tool that seamlessly incorporates various technologies, including video security, access control and mobile radio communication. It allows the integration of individual processes tailored to each organization, enabling them to optimize and manage workflows. This immensely boosts safety measures by facilitating early detection, verification and action across all the connected smart devices, cameras and command center software.



The Pelco Elevate analytics platform utilizes AI to remotely monitor the health of cameras, ensuring they maintain optimal positioning and focus. Motorola is also unveiling the new HALO Amplify connected sensor suite, which enhances HALO 3C with innovative functionalities. With up to 30 Bluetooth-connected sensors, it's an ideal solution for challenging monitoring areas such as under machinery, small storage closets and more.



With the proliferation of digital technologies and the ever-evolving landscape of threats, security has increasingly become a major concern for businesses worldwide. This trend is anticipated to drive substantial growth in the market for innovative video surveillance, access control and threat detection systems as businesses seek comprehensive solutions to eliminate risks and safeguard their interests.



In a bid to capitalize on these evolving market dynamics, Motorola’s solution is strategically directing its research and innovation efforts to bolster its security portfolio. With an integration of advanced features such as live video, AI analytics, touchless access and radio communications , Motorola's solution presents an attractive option for a diverse range of enterprise settings, including schools, hospitals, stadiums and more.



Motorola expects to record strong demand across video security and services, land mobile radio products, and related software while benefiting from a solid foundation. The communications equipment maker intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It remains poised to benefit from organic growth backed by a strong portfolio for a large addressable market.



The stock has gained 17.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 16.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

