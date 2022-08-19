Motorola (MSI) to Boost Police Communications System in Brazil

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently announced that it has inked a contract with Parana Public Safety Secretariat to augment the public-safety communications system in Parana, Brazil. The contract will upgrade the legacy communications network of the Latin American country’s police agencies and help them to better coordinate for mission-critical applications.



Per the deal, Motorola will enable advanced digitally encrypted radio communications based on the P25 standard for a secure and resilient private communications system to support public safety. The P25 suite of standards involves digital Land Mobile Radio services for local, state and national (federal) public safety organizations and agencies and includes interoperable digital two-way radio products.



Specifically designed for extreme weather conditions with superior ergonomics and rugged specifications, the radios offer various law enforcement agencies, fire departments and emergency medical service providers a one-to-many communication platform to effectively handle a situation. In addition to a seamless and prompt response, this cross-agency communication system will help safety officers to avoid carrying multiple radios to communicate with various agencies and make them more agile.



The mission-critical communications will be extended via Motorola’s secure communications platform through LXN 6000 Long Term Evolution (LTE) infrastructure. It helps to create fast, scalable private broadband networks that augment existing networks and add new levels of system resiliency, with solutions designed for portable, semi-permanent and fixed installations. It offers real-time access to voice, video, data and chat services with a complete ecosystem encompassing LTE networks, purpose-built intuitive devices and comprehensive services.



The deal will equip more than 17,000 police officers, spanning 2,500 square kilometer border areas of Brazil, with advanced digital radio communications, including in-field, deployable broadband capabilities, to fight against threats such as trafficking, smuggling and illegal deforestation.



As one of the top providers of mission-critical communication products and services, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. This communications equipment maker intends to strengthen its position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It is poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment.



Moving forward, Motorola expects to witness strong demand across land mobile radio products, services and software. These systems drive demand for additional device sales and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations.



Courtesy of such coveted product offerings, the company’s shares have gained 8% on average in the past year against the industry’s decline of 1.9%.





Motorola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is a solid pick for investors in the industry. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Clearfield delivered an earnings surprise of 33.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for the current year for the stock have moved up 101.9% since August 2021. Over the past year, Clearfield has gained a solid 187.5%.



Viasat, Inc. VSAT, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another key pick. The company attracts millions of U.S. consumers and enterprises with its high-quality broadband service.



Viasat’s impressive bandwidth productivity sets it apart from conventional and lower-yield satellite providers that run on incumbent business models. Viasat has a competitive advantage in bandwidth economics, global coverage, flexibility and bandwidth allocation, making it believe that mobile broadband will act as a profit churner.



Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 18.7% upward since August 2021.



Aviat Networks pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.4%, on average. It has soared 232% in the past two years.



