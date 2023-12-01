Motorola (MSI) to Boost Airport Communication in Germany

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI announced that Cologne Bonn Airport has opted to upgrade TETRA (terrestrial trunked radio) digital radio communication infrastructure, leveraging Motorola’s TETRA solution portfolio. TETRA is a vital component in airport communication for its reliability, coverage and efficiency in operations. It also boasts advanced security features owing to user authentication mechanisms.



To modernize the airport’s network infrastructure, Motorola is offering the DIMETRA X Core system, designed to provide mission-critical voice and data communications. Along with enhanced flexibility and security, this system also provides greater scalability, capable of supporting a single site to a network spanning 5000 sites or more. The solution also comes with multi-layered cyber defense features that incorporate regular security updates, operating system patching, anti-virus and more.



The technology also exhibits robust adaptability. With a software-based core, it allows users to augment capacity, launch new features and tailor communication system per the airport’s evolving requirements. The solution also centralized the communication network to bolster administrative efficiency. The capability to prevent single-point failures enhances the resilience of the TETRA network and makes it suitable for any unfavorable circumstances.



In 2022, Bonn Airport witnessed a staggering 8.8 million passengers and 971,000 tons of cargo shipping. Owing to its strategic position, the airport plays a crucial role as a hub for businesses, tourism and economic activities within the region. The smooth functioning of the airport operations is heavily dependent on frontline workers such as logistics partners, ramp agents and baggage handlers.



Ensuring perfect synchronization in this complex spread-out system is a challenging endeavor. The DIMETRA X Core system brings some enticing features like the Inter System Interface to facilitate effective collaboration. It also includes various service and support packages essential for maintaining the system at its peak performance level.

The successful deployment of the technology will ensure full coverage both inside and outside the terminal building, streamlining logistics and cargo management and ensuring premium passenger service.

Motorola is a leading provider of TETRA solutions, boasting 25 years of experience. It has installed approximately 1,000 systems worldwide across multiple industries. The company is leveraging this acquired expertise to augment the capability of its latest DIMETRA solution. Additionally, Motorola also secured a ten-year service contract from Bonn Airport to optimize network operation 24/7. This includes responsibilities for repair, maintenance services and the technological advancement of the network infrastructure.



As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The communications equipment maker intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem.



The stock has gained 18.4% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 7.2%.



Motorola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

